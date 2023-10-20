Physician compensation in 5 numbers

Here are five numbers that provide insights into how physicians are compensated:

1. The average physician compensation in the U.S. is $352,000, according to Medscape's 2023 "International Physician Compensation Report."

2. Thirty-one percent of employed physicians' compensation is structured by salary only, according to Medscape's "Employed Physicians Report 2023."

3. The average sign-on bonus for physicians in 2022-23 is $37,473, according to AMN Healthcare's "2023 Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives" report.

4. Female physicians earn 30% less than men, according to research from the University of Chicago.

5. Average physician compensation declined by 2.4% in 2022, compared to a 3.8% increase in 2021, according to Doximity's 2023 "Physician Compensation Report."