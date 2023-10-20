ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Physician compensation in 5 numbers

Riz Hatton -  

Here are five numbers that provide insights into how physicians are compensated:

1. The average physician compensation in the U.S. is $352,000, according to Medscape's 2023 "International Physician Compensation Report."

2. Thirty-one percent of employed physicians' compensation is structured by salary only, according to Medscape's "Employed Physicians Report 2023."

3. The average sign-on bonus for physicians in 2022-23 is $37,473, according to AMN Healthcare's "2023 Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives" report. 

4. Female physicians earn 30% less than men, according to research from the University of Chicago.

5. Average physician compensation declined by 2.4% in 2022, compared to a 3.8% increase in 2021, according to Doximity's 2023 "Physician Compensation Report."

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast