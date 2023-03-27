Physician pay down 2.4%

Average physician compensation has declined by 2.4 percent in 2022, compared to a 3.8 percent increase in 2021, according to Doximity's 2023 "Physician Compensation Report."

The survey includes responses from more than 190,000 physicians over six years, including more than 31,000 physicians in 2022.

Here are three more notes to know from the report:

1. The peak inflation rate was 9.1 percent last year, meaning most physicians in the U.S. experienced a significant decrease in real income.

2. Compensation was stagnant or down across many physician specialties, but emergency medicine, pediatric infectious diseases, pediatric rheumatology and preventive medicine saw the biggest pay increases.

3. The gender pay gap decreased from 28 percent in 2021 to 26 percent in 2022.