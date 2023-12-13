Optum's earnings in 2023: A breakdown

Optum's ASC operator branch, SCA Health, now has more than 320 surgical facilities and 9,200 physicians.

Here is a look at how parent company Optum has performed financially in 2023:

First quarter

• Optum saw double-digit growth in its first quarter with $8 billion in total consolidated earnings on revenue reaching $54.1 billion, a 25% increase year over year. The company attributed the growth to increased revenues in almost all of its health services business lines.

• Optum Health, the company's provider arm, saw its revenue per customer served grow 35% compared to the first quarter of 2022.

• Optum Insight, the company's data analytics business, brought in a revenue backlog of $30.7 billion, a 35% increase year over year.

• Optum Rx, the company's pharmacy benefit manager, saw a 15% increase in revenue.

Second quarter

• Optum saw big gains in the second quarter of 2023 with a 25% increase in revenue to $56.3 billion.

• Its operating earnings grew 13% to $3.7 billion.

• Optum Health's revenue per consumer served increased 33% year over year.

• Optum Insight's revenue backlog increased nearly $8 billion, hitting more than $31 billion.

• Optum Rx saw revenue growth of 15%.

Third quarter

• Optum earned $56.7 billion in total revenue in the third quarter of 2023 — an increase of 22% year over year.

• Its operating earnings in the third quarter were $3.9 billion, compared to $3.7 billion in the same period last year.

• Revenue increased 29% year over year.

• The group's revenue per patient increased by 27%, which it attributed to growth in patients treated under value-based payment models and Optum's expansion into different levels and types of care.

• Optum Health's third-quarter revenue grew from $18 billion in 2022 to $23.9 billion in 2023.

As of October, Optum has earned $70.8 billion this fiscal year.