Optum now has nearly 90,000 employed and affiliated physicians, CEO Amar Desai, MD, said during a presentation at UnitedHealth Group's 2023 investor conference on Nov. 29.

Optum, the largest employer of physicians and parent company of ASC chain SCA Health, clocked 70,000 employed physicians at the end of 2022.

The company also cited more than 40,000 advanced practice clinicians and more than 100 health plan partners in 2023.