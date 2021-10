The Milestone Surgery Center in Parker, Colo., has received its state license, the ASC said Oct. 18.

Urogynecologist and cosmetic surgeon Oscar Aguirre, MD, opened the ASC, which broke ground in August 2020.

The multispecialty ASC provides cosmetic and plastic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, pain management, urology and urogynecology.

The ASC said it also is working to receive accreditation from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.