HCA Healthcare's last 5 years: A recap

Nashville,Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare operates 184 hospitals and about 2,000 sites of care, including ASCs, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers and physician clinics in 21 states and the United Kingdom.

2022:

HCA projects revenue will increase to between $60 billion and $62 billion in 2022. The company reported revenue of $14.95 billion in the first quarter, up from $13.98 billion in the same period of 2021. The for-profit hospital operator said same-facility admissions, emergency room visits and inpatient and outpatient surgeries increased year over year. In the second quarter, the company reported revenue of $14.82 billion, up from $14.44 billion in the same period last year. After factoring in expenses and nonoperating items, HCA's net income in the first quarter totaled $1.27 billion, down from $1.42 billion in the same quarter a year earlier. The company also plans to build five full-service hospitals in Texas, increasing its total number of hospitals to 50.



2021:

HCA's yearly revenue was $58.78 billion, an increase of 12 percent from 2020's revenue of $51.5 billion. HCA facilities reported more than 1 million outpatient surgery cases, a 14.2 percent increase over 2020. The company added four ASCs in 2021, reaching a total of 125 nationwide.



2020:

HCA's yearly revenue totaled $51.5 billion, a marginal increase from 2019. The company reported a fourth quarter revenue of $14.3 billion in 2020, up 5.7 percent from the same period a year earlier, when revenue totaled $13.5 billion. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company introduced initiatives to cut operating expenses that the company said helped maintain its yearly revenue growth despite restrictions on elective procedures. It also created a hotline to assist patients who lost health insurance during pandemic.



2019:

The company's revenue grew 10 percent year over year, reaching more than $51 billion. HCA's outpatient joint procedure caseload grew 4 percent, and same-facility outpatient cases were up 1.8 percent compared to 2018. The company added freestanding emergency rooms, physician clinics and urgent care centers, expanding its overall network to around 2,000 sites of care connected with its 185 hospitals.



2018: