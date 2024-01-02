Envision's roller coaster of a year

Envision underwent several changes in 2023, as the year was filled with shifts and disruptions from within the company.

The beginning of Envision's evolution began in May 2023 when the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. At the time of the announcement of the filing, Envision had about $7 billion of debt outstanding. Later in May, AmSurg announced its plans to buy all ASCs held by Envision.

Also in May, Envision made known its plans to lay off 329 employees.

In October, AmSurg announced its plans to officially separate from its former parent company Envision.

"I appreciate the collaboration with Envision leaders that has brought us to this point," AmSurg CEO Jeff Snodgrass said in an Oct. 11 news release. "We have built strong momentum as an organization that will propel our path to growth. I look forward to AmSurg's next chapter and am grateful for the efforts of our teams, centers and physician partners that drive our success."

Following the split, Envision's former President and CEO Jim Rechtin announced his plans to leave the company and take over leadership of Humana as president and COO, effective Jan. 8.