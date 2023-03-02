Best, worst places for business, retirement, job searches and more

Becker's has reported on several notable rankings recognizing the best and worst places in the U.S. for multiple categories, including business, healthcare, retirement and more.
Here are the top and lowest ranked placed in six categories:
Retirement
Virginia
Florida
Colorado
Wyoming
Delaware
Kentucky
New Jersey
Mississippi
Oklahoma
New York
Job searches
Washington
Vermont
New Hampshire
Colorado
Minnesota
West Virginia
Kentucky
Mississippi
Louisiana
Arkansas
Best, worst places for physicians to practice
Idaho
Georgia
South Dakota
Texas
Indiana
Maine
Maryland
West Virginia
Rhode Island
Washington, D.C.
Best, worst places for nurses to practice
Washington
Maine
New Mexico
Minnesota
New Hampshire
Oklahoma
Alabama
Hawaii
Arkansas
Mississippi
Best
North Carolina
Washington
Virginia
Colorado
Texas
Worst
Mississippi
Alaska
Louisiana
New Mexico
Hawaii
Best
Rhode Island
Massachusetts
Hawaii
Minnesota
Maryland
Worst
Mississippi
Alabama
Louisiana
Oklahoma
Arkansas