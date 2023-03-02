Best, worst places for business, retirement, job searches and more

Becker's has reported on several notable rankings recognizing the best and worst places in the U.S. for multiple categories, including business, healthcare, retirement and more.

Here are the top and lowest ranked placed in six categories:

Retirement

Best

Virginia

Florida

Colorado

Wyoming

Delaware

Worst

Kentucky

New Jersey

Mississippi

Oklahoma

New York

Job searches

Best

Washington

Vermont

New Hampshire

Colorado

Minnesota

Worst

West Virginia

Kentucky

Mississippi

Louisiana

Arkansas

Best, worst places for physicians to practice

Best

Idaho

Georgia

South Dakota

Texas

Indiana

Worst

Maine

Maryland

West Virginia

Rhode Island

Washington, D.C.

Best, worst places for nurses to practice

Best

Washington

Maine

New Mexico

Minnesota

New Hampshire

Worst

Oklahoma

Alabama

Hawaii

Arkansas

Mississippi

Business

Best

North Carolina

Washington

Virginia

Colorado

Texas

Worst

Mississippi

Alaska

Louisiana

New Mexico

Hawaii

Healthcare

Best

Rhode Island

Massachusetts

Hawaii

Minnesota

Maryland

Worst

Mississippi

Alabama

Louisiana

Oklahoma

Arkansas