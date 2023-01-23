Top 10 states for physicians to retire

Virginia is the best state to retire, according to personal finance site WalletHub.

In a report released Jan. 23, WalletHub identified the most retirement-friendly states by comparing affordability, quality of life and healthcare. The site then evaluated those factors using 47 metrics including retired taxpayer-friendliness, elderly food insecurity rates and nurses per capita. Read more about the methodology here.

Thirty-six percent of physicians have considered early retirement in the last year, according to "Back From Burnout: Confronting the Post-pandemic Physician Turnover Crisis," an October 2022 report from the Medical Group Management Association and Jackson Physician Search.

As more physicians contemplate retirement, they will need to consider the best places to conclude their careers.

Here are the 10 best states to retire, according to WalletHub:

1. Virginia

2. Florida

3. Colorado

4. Wyoming

5. Delaware

6. New Hampshire

7. South Dakota

8. Minnesota

9. Idaho

10. North Dakota