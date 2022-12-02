West Virginia is the worst state to find a job, according to personal finance site WalletHub.

WalletHub compared states across their job market and economic environment with an increased weight on the former. The website then evaluated the two dimensions using 35 relevant metrics including, job security, employee benefits and average commute time. Read more about the methodology for the report, released Nov. 30, here.

Here are the 10 worst states to find a job, according to WalletHub:

1. West Virginia

2. Kentucky

3. Mississippi

4. Louisiana

5. Arkansas

6. Oklahoma

7. Pennsylvania

8. South Carolina

9. Alabama

10. Ohio