10 best states for physicians, nurses to practice

The best states for physicians to practice are not necessarily the best for nurses.

In May, Medscape released a ranking of the best and worst places for physicians to practice. The list is based on 12 metrics, including malpractice payouts, compensation and cost of living. Read more about the methodology here.

Also in May, personal finance website WalletHub ranked the best and worst states for nurses to practice. The website used 21 metrics to examine each state's level of opportunity and competition as well as their work environment. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the top 10 states for physicians to practice, according to Medscape:

1. Idaho

2. Georgia

3. South Dakota

4. Texas

5. Indiana

6. North Dakota

7. Nebraska

8. Oklahoma

9. Utah

10. Florida

Here are the top 10 states for nurses to practice, according to WalletHub:

1. Washington

2. Maine

3. New Mexico

4. Minnesota

5. New Hampshire

6. Oregon

7. Arizona

8. Montana

9. Rhode Island

10. Connecticut