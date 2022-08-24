Best, worst states for business ranked

CNBC ranked all 50 states based on how good they are for businesses this year, with North Carolina ranking at the top.

States were ranked on a points system that considered a number of factors, including workforce, infrastructure, cost of doing business, economy, life and health, technology and innovation, business friendliness, education, access to capital and cost of living.

States ranked from worst to best by strength for business:

Note: 2 states tied for 46, 39 and 36.

50. Mississippi

49. Alaska

48. Louisiana

46. New Mexico

46. Hawaii

45. Rhode Island

44. West Virginia

43. Maine

42. New Jersey

41. Arkansas

39. Nevada

39. Connecticut

38. Oklahoma

36. South Carolina

36. New York

35. New Hampshire

34. Arizona

33. Alabama

32. Wyoming

31. Vermont

30. Montana

29. California

28. Delaware

27. Maryland

26. Kentucky

25. Missouri

24. Massachusetts

23. Wisconsin

22. South Dakota

21. Kansas

20. Idaho

19. Illinois

18. Oregon

17. Pennsylvania

16. Michigan

15. Ohio

14. Indiana

13. North Dakota

12. Iowa

11. Florida

10. Georgia

9. Minnesota

8. Utah

7. Nebraska

6. Tennessee

5. Texas

4. Colorado

3. Virginia

2. Washington

1. North Carolina