Best, worst states for business ranked

CNBC ranked all 50 states based on how good they are for businesses this year, with North Carolina ranking at the top. 

States were ranked on a points system that considered a number of factors, including workforce, infrastructure, cost of doing business, economy, life and health, technology and innovation, business friendliness, education, access to capital and cost of living. 

States ranked from worst to best by strength for business: 

Note: 2 states tied for 46, 39 and 36. 

50. Mississippi 

49. Alaska 

48. Louisiana 

46. New Mexico 

46. Hawaii 

45. Rhode Island 

44. West Virginia 

43. Maine 

42. New Jersey 

41. Arkansas 

39. Nevada 

39. Connecticut 

38. Oklahoma 

36. South Carolina 

36. New York 

35. New Hampshire 

34. Arizona 

33. Alabama 

32. Wyoming 

31. Vermont 

30. Montana 

29. California

28. Delaware 

27. Maryland 

26. Kentucky 

25. Missouri 

24. Massachusetts

23. Wisconsin 

22. South Dakota 

21. Kansas 

20. Idaho 

19. Illinois 

18. Oregon 

17. Pennsylvania 

16. Michigan 

15. Ohio 

14. Indiana 

13. North Dakota 

12. Iowa 

11. Florida 

10. Georgia 

9. Minnesota 

8. Utah 

7. Nebraska 

6. Tennessee 

5. Texas 

4. Colorado 

3. Virginia 

2. Washington 

1. North Carolina

