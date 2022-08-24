Best, worst states for business ranked

CNBC ranked all 50 states based on how good they are for businesses this year, with North Carolina ranking at the top.
States were ranked on a points system that considered a number of factors, including workforce, infrastructure, cost of doing business, economy, life and health, technology and innovation, business friendliness, education, access to capital and cost of living.
States ranked from worst to best by strength for business:
Note: 2 states tied for 46, 39 and 36.
50. Mississippi
49. Alaska
48. Louisiana
46. New Mexico
46. Hawaii
45. Rhode Island
44. West Virginia
43. Maine
42. New Jersey
41. Arkansas
39. Nevada
39. Connecticut
38. Oklahoma
36. South Carolina
36. New York
35. New Hampshire
34. Arizona
33. Alabama
32. Wyoming
31. Vermont
30. Montana
29. California
28. Delaware
27. Maryland
26. Kentucky
25. Missouri
24. Massachusetts
23. Wisconsin
22. South Dakota
21. Kansas
20. Idaho
19. Illinois
18. Oregon
17. Pennsylvania
16. Michigan
15. Ohio
14. Indiana
13. North Dakota
12. Iowa
11. Florida
10. Georgia
9. Minnesota
8. Utah
7. Nebraska
6. Tennessee
5. Texas
4. Colorado
3. Virginia
2. Washington
1. North Carolina