Becker's ASC recap: This week's top 10 stories

Here are the most-read ASC stories published by Becker's since July 29:

1. A Florida infectious disease physician on probationary status with Florida's health department according to detectives, was charged with six counts of prescription drug trafficking this week. More details here.

2. From employee pay raises to new back-end operations software, here are five Walmart Healthcare updates Becker's has covered in the last two months.

3. Five surgeons and ASC owners share how they're thinking about growth and investments in the next two years.

4. The ASC market is expected to be Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's main growth driver in the coming years, with the company's surgery center business, United Surgical Partners International, aiming to have 575 to 600 ASCs by the end of 2025. Read more here.

5. Track the growth of the largest ASC chains over the last five years here.

6. Find out what pushed this former Florida orthopedic surgeon to retire early here.

7. This United Surgical Partners International affiliate was the first Virginia ASC to use a smart knee implant for a total knee replacement. More details on the procedure here.

8. Read more about four states that updated their noncompete laws this week here.

9. Here's a list of 13 ASCs projects reported on in July.

10. Last month, two healthcare technology companies merged to form spine device company Insrix, with sights set on expansion in 2023.