Florida physician charged with trafficking codeine, oxycodone

A Florida physician was charged with trafficking prescription drugs July 26, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Dr. Neelam Uppal, 62, an infectious disease physician on probationary status with Florida's health department according to detectives, was charged with three counts of trafficking in codeine and three counts of trafficking in oxycodone. She was taken into custody and moved to Pinellas County Jail, where she is being held on $1.05 million bail

Detectives who searched her Redington Shores home and Clearwater business July 26 after a tip in May that she was writing and selling fraudulent prescriptions for promethazine codeine syrup and oxycodone, found $1.9 million in cash and $175,000 in gold bars and jewelry among other items, the sheriff's office stated.

Undercover detectives allegedly received prescriptions after paying $650 for each promethazine codeine syrup prescription and $450 for each oxycodone prescription, according to the sheriff's office.