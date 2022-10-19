Atlas Healthcare Partners dives deeper into ASCs with physicians, health systems

Claire Wallace -  

From a joint orthopedic ASC venture to a Banner Health investment, here are five updates on Phoenix-based Atlas Healthcare Partners that Becker's has reported on this year: 

1. BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan broke ground on a $15.1 million orthopedic ASC in Grand Rapids in partnership with Atlas Healthcare Partners. 

2. Phoenix-based Banner Health and Atlas Healthcare Partners jointly acquired two Arizona ASCs. 

3. Atlas Healthcare Partners secured an investment from Southfield, Mich.-based BHSH System. 

4. Banner Health invested in Atlas Healthcare to spur growth and reach 50 ASCs acquired by the end of 2025. 

5. Atlas Health Partners began a cardiovascular ASC venture with MedAxiom.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast