Atlas Healthcare Partners dives deeper into ASCs with physicians, health systems

From a joint orthopedic ASC venture to a Banner Health investment, here are five updates on Phoenix-based Atlas Healthcare Partners that Becker's has reported on this year:

1. BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan broke ground on a $15.1 million orthopedic ASC in Grand Rapids in partnership with Atlas Healthcare Partners.

2. Phoenix-based Banner Health and Atlas Healthcare Partners jointly acquired two Arizona ASCs.

3. Atlas Healthcare Partners secured an investment from Southfield, Mich.-based BHSH System.

4. Banner Health invested in Atlas Healthcare to spur growth and reach 50 ASCs acquired by the end of 2025.

5. Atlas Health Partners began a cardiovascular ASC venture with MedAxiom.