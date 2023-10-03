ASC recap: September's top 10 updates

Here are the 10 most-read ASC updates reported by Becker's in September:

1. Charlotte, N.C.-based Sudipta Mazumder, MD, was found guilty for her role in a medical equipment scheme that defrauded federal benefits programs of more than $5 million. In 2019 and 2020, Dr. Mazumder worked as a physician and independent contractor for a telemedicine company and signed fraudulent orders for medically unnecessary durable medical equipment for patients insured by the Medicare and Tricare programs.

2. East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and UAB Hospital-Highlands in Birmingham are the top two hospitals in Alabama for cardiac surgery, according to Healthgrades' rankings.

3. Moberly, Mo.-based physician Justin Lamonda, MD, was sentenced to 22 months of prison and must pay $537,332 for falsely using his father's name to bill Medicare and Medicaid for services.

4. Aurora Saint Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee, Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee and UW Health University Hospital in Madison are the top three hospitals in Wisconsin for cardiac surgery, according to Healthgrades' rankings.

5. This year, eight major U.S. health systems have canceled their Medicare Advantage contracts, often citing low reimbursement rates and prior authorization hassles. The large-scale termination of these contracts could signal a national trend that could affect ASCs and health systems.

6. Anthony Hao Dinh, DO, an ENT based in Newport Beach, Calif., was charged with 18 counts for his role in defrauding a federal COVID-19 program for uninsured patients of more than $153 million. The indictment alleges that from July 2020 to March 2021, Dr. Dinh submitted more than $250 million in claims to the Health Resources and Services Administration COVID-19 Uninsured Program.

7. Abrazo Scottsdale Campus in Phoenix, Arizona Spine and Joint Hospital in Mesa and The CORE Institute Specialty Hospital in Phoenix are the top three hospitals in Arizona for joint replacements, according to Healthgrades' rankings.

8. Here are three pieces of good news and three pieces of bad news for physicians.

9. Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, Kettering Health Main Campus, Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital are the top four hospitals in Ohio for joint replacements, according to Healthgrades' rankings.

10. A West Lake Hills, Texas-based physician-owned hospital, The Hospital at Westlake, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The hospital will continue operations during the bankruptcy proceedings.