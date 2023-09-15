Missouri physician sentenced for defrauding Medicare, Medicaid 

Moberly, Mo.-based physician Justin Lamonda, MD, was sentenced to 22 months of prison and must pay $537,332 for falsely using his father's name to bill Medicare and Medicaid for services.

Dr. LaMonda's crimes originated in 2017 when his license was suspended after he was accused of engaging in sexual activity with his office manager and prescribing controlled substances without sufficient examination, according to a Sept. 14 news release from the U.S. Justice Department.

In 2018, he had his Medicare privileges revoked after he submitted reimbursement claims for services when he was suspended. His father then agreed to bill Medicare for services performed by LaMonda as though they had been performed by his father.

In 2019, when Dr. LaMonda had his provider number terminated, he and his father expanded their scheme to include Medicaid claims.

Dr. LaMonda pleaded guilty in March to two counts of making false statements related to healthcare matters. His medical license has been revoked.