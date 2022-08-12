6 new ASCs in 2022

From pediatric complexes to $80 million outpatient facilities, new ASCs are popping up every month.

Six new ASCs in 2022:

1. New York City-based Cohen Children's Medical Center opened a new pediatric surgical complex.

2. Geisinger opened a new $80 million outpatient center in Pittston, Pa.

3. University of Chicago Medicine broke ground on an $86 million outpatient center, which will include an ASC.

4. Olathe (Kan.) kicked off a $70 million expansion that will add two new ASCs.

5. Winfield, Ala.-based Northwest Regional Health and UAB Medicine partnered for a new ASC.

6. Sierra View Medical Center (Calif.) has opened a new subspeciality ASC.