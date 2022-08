Winfield, Ala.-based Northwest Regional Health and UAB Medicine, based in Birmingham, are partnering for a new surgery center.

The facility will be located in Winfield, UAB said Aug. 3. It will be led by Greg Kennedy, MD, PhD, UAB Heersink School of Medicine's gastrointestinal surgery division director and John H. Blue Chair of General Surgery.

It will open Aug. 12, UAB said.