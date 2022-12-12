6 major moves ASCs should know

From an ASC closure to an acquisition spree, here are six moves Becker's has reported on since Dec. 2:

1. Springfield (Ill.) Clinic, a multispecialty physician practice with an ASC, launched a health plan. The Springfield Clinic Advantage Plan, administered through Consociate Health, allows employers to become self-insured and in-network with the clinic.

2. Rhode Island Hospital Surgery Center in Providence will close its doors on Jan. 31. The surgery center is part of Rhode Island's largest health system, Lifespan.

3. Southwest Cardiovascular Associates joined Cardiovascular Associates of America, a physician-led, national network. This partnership marks CVAUSA's first offerings in Arizona, with locations in Mesa, Prescott and Yuma.

4. One GI acquired two practices over the span of four weeks. The practices are the Colon, Stomach, and Liver Center and Loudoun Endoscopy Group in Lansdowne, Va., and Gastroenterology and Hepatology Specialists in Canton, Ohio.

5. The Surgery Center of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City has become a surgical hotspot for medical tourists by informing patients of the full price of care prior to a procedure. The center receives uninsured patients from all 50 states and several different countries.

6. An arbitration panel in Florida has ruled that UnitedHealthcare must pay a TeamHealth clinician group $10.8 million for alleged underpayments from 2017 to 2020.