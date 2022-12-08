Rhode Island Hospital Surgery Center to close in January

Rhode Island Hospital Surgery Center in Providence will close its doors on Jan. 31, CBS affiliate WPRI reported Dec. 7.

The surgery center is part of Rhode Island's largest health system, Lifespan.

The goal of the closure is to help reduce costs at Lifespan after the health system reported an operating loss of $77 million in its 2021-22 fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30, according to WPRI.

Services from the center will be moved to Rhode Island Hospital's main facility.

The decision will cause about 20 employees to lose their jobs, according to WPRI. Employees can apply for other positions at Lifespan and will receive severance pay if they don't get another job within the system, a spokesperson told the news outlet.