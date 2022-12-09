Illinois practice, ASC launches health plan

Springfield (Ill.) Clinic, a multispecialty physician practice with an ASC, launched a health plan, according to a Dec. 8 report from the Illinois Times.

The Springfield Clinic Advantage Plan, administered through Consociate Health, allows employers to become self-insured and in-network with the clinic. Last year, Springfield Clinic exited the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois network, disrupting access to covered care for many patients.

The direct-to-employer health plan aims to reduce annual premium increases for employers and beneficiaries, as well as out-of-pocket costs. The health plan is available for employers with 10 or more workers and offers "equal or better than" rates for fully insured insurance products, according to the report.

Springfield Clinic's health plan also offers:

Reduced or waived co-pays and deductibles when using Springfield providers

Employee wellness services

Disease prevention

Springfield Clinic doesn't directly make money from the health plan.