5 things to know about Optum

UnitedHealth Group's Optum has become a powerhouse in healthcare.

Here are five recent developments from the company:

1. In 2023, Optum earned $226.6 billion in total revenue, an increase of 22% year over year.

2. Optum is eyeing the acquisition of the physician-owned Corvallis (Ore.) Clinic.

3. Optum and St. Louis-based SSM Health terminated their administrative partnership.

4. OptumHealth saw 900,000 more patients under value-based care in 2023.

5. Optum supports 90,000 physicians, making it the largest employer of physicians in the U.S.