5 old buildings converting into health facilities

Claire Wallace -  

From a movie theater to a JCPenney, here are five old buildings being converted into health facilities this year: 

1. The University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center is converting a Sears department store into an orthopedic healthcare campus with an ASC. 

2. Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health is turning a JCPenney into a 45,000-square-foot ASC. 

3. An orthopedic surgeon is turning a Chicago church into a community center that will host health clinics. 

4. A movie theater in Kissimmee, Fla., is being converted into a medical office building. 

5. An office building in Andover, Mass., will be converted into a medical lab. 

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast