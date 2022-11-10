5 old buildings converting into health facilities

From a movie theater to a JCPenney, here are five old buildings being converted into health facilities this year:

1. The University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center is converting a Sears department store into an orthopedic healthcare campus with an ASC.

2. Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health is turning a JCPenney into a 45,000-square-foot ASC.

3. An orthopedic surgeon is turning a Chicago church into a community center that will host health clinics.

4. A movie theater in Kissimmee, Fla., is being converted into a medical office building.

5. An office building in Andover, Mass., will be converted into a medical lab.