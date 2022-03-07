120,000-square-foot office building to be converted to lab

A 120,000-square-foot office building in Andover, Mass., has been acquired and will be converted into a lab, according to a March 3 Boston Real Estate Times article.

The property was acquired by Boston-based medical office and life science real estate company Celera Properties. The company has partnered with Timberline Construction Corp. for the construction of the project.

The facility will have two fully functional spec lab suites, new supply and exhaust air handling units, new pH neutralization facilities and connections and a new boiler plant.

The project is expected to be completed in the fall.