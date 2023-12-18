5 of Amazon's most disruptive moves in 2023

Amazon's foray into healthcare has kept physicians, health systems and executives alike wary throughout this past year.

Here are five of the company's most impactful healthcare moves in 2023, as determined by Becker's page views:

1. Amazon finalized its $3.9 billion acquisition of primary care company One Medical in February. As a result of the deal, Amazon now has access to more than 200 brick-and-mortar physician offices and about 815,000 One Medical members.

2. In August, Amazon launched its virtual care platform, Amazon Clinic, across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Some health system digital leaders told Becker's that Amazon Clinic's 50-state rollout is a sign they need to work harder or partner with the tech giant, while others say Amazon cannot match the in-person care and patient relationships they have been building for years.

3. In November, Amazon's One Medical announced partnerships with two health systems: Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health and CommonSpirit Health's Virginia Mason Franciscan Health in Seattle.

Through its partnership with Hackensack Meridian, One Medical members will have access to in-person care via the health system and on-demand virtual care through One Medical. The health system and One Medical are planning to open multiple locations over the next several years, with the first expected to open by the end of 2024.

Amazon's deal with Virginia Mason Franciscan Health allows CommonSpirit's specialists to provide care to the company's Amazon's primary care patients. Virginia Mason will be One Medical's referral partner for eight clinics and will give members in the Seattle area access to more than 2,000 specialists from the hospital.

4. Amazon added AIartificial intelligence-powered virtual primary care company Curai Health's services to Amazon Clinic's virtual healthcare marketplace, allowing patients to go through a message-based platform to reach clinicians.

5. In October, Amazon launched its medical drone delivery in College Station, Texas, so patients can receive prescriptions in less than an hour. Delivery is available for more than 500 medications and at no extra charge to pharmacy customers.