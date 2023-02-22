Amazon finalizes $3.9B One Medical acquisition: 4 things ASCs need to know

Amazon completed its $3.9 billion acquisition of primary care company One Medical.
Here are four things to know:
1. One Medical will offer annual memberships for $144 to new customers for the first year.
2. The acquisition will give Amazon access to more than 200 brick-and-mortar physician offices along with roughly 815,000 One Medical members.
3. The announcement comes as the Federal Trade Commission allegedly hired outside economists to review the deal.
4. With the finalization, independent physicians should be prepared for "an entirely new dynamic" when it comes to prospective buyers, according to a Forbes report, adding that the new market will include unconventional buyers, such as larger retail companies.