Amazon finalizes $3.9B One Medical acquisition: 4 things ASCs need to know

Amazon completed its $3.9 billion acquisition of primary care company One Medical.

Here are four things to know:

1. One Medical will offer annual memberships for $144 to new customers for the first year.

2. The acquisition will give Amazon access to more than 200 brick-and-mortar physician offices along with roughly 815,000 One Medical members.

3. The announcement comes as the Federal Trade Commission ​​allegedly hired outside economists to review the deal.

4. With the finalization, independent physicians should be prepared for "an entirely new dynamic" when it comes to prospective buyers, according to a Forbes report, adding that the new market will include unconventional buyers, such as larger retail companies.