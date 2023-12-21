5 numbers keeping ASC leaders on edge

Here are five numbers that provide insight into what is on ASC leaders' minds going into 2024:

1. In 2021, the Association of American Medical Colleges predicted a shortage of 12,500 anesthesiologists by 2033.

2. Thirty-one percent of healthcare workers are planning to leave their current role in the next two to three years, according to a March report from analytics firm Elsevier Health.

3. Twenty-eight percent of physicians plan to retire in their mid to late 60s, according to Medscape's "Physicians Eye Retirement 2023 Report."

4. CMS will reduce overall physician pay 1.25% in 2024 while boosting pay for some visits, including primary and longitudinal care.

5. Fifty-two ASCs went from independent to under partnership by a national operator from 2021 to 2022, according to a Jan. 26 report from VMG Health.