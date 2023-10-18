The anesthesiologist shortage by the numbers

Here are four statistics on the anesthesiologist shortage that leaders should know:

1. More than 2,872 anesthesiologists left the workforce from 2021 to 2022, according to a report from Definitive Healthcare.

2. In the 2022 match, 44% of applicants seeking an anesthesiology residency did not match, according to the American Society of Anesthesiologists.

3. In 2021, the Association of American Medical Colleges predicted a shortage of 12,500 anesthesiologists by 2033.

4. Of all active anesthesiologists in 2021, 56.9 percent were 55 or older, according to the Association of American Medical College's "2022 Physician Specialty Data Report."