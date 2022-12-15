5 hospitals, health systems opening ASCs

Here are five hospitals and health systems that have opened or have plans to open ASCs that Becker's has reported on since Nov. 15:

1. Kerrville, Texas-based Peterson Health broke ground Dec. 12 on its new ASC, the Amanda and J. David Williams Surgery Center.

2. Jefferson City, Mo.-based Capital Region Medical Center converted a hospital parking garage into the 24,000-square-foot Goldschmidt Surgery Center.

3. USA Health received state review board approval to build a 28,000-square-foot ASC on its campus in Mobile, Ala.

4. Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist received regulatory approval to open a $30.13 million ASC in Greensboro, N.C.

5. UT Health San Antonio is building an outpatient and surgery center in the city.