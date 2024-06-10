5 gastroenterology groups adding practices

Here are five gastroenterology-focused groups that opened new treatment facilities in the last five weeks, as reported by Becker's since May 6:

1. A 100,500-square-foot medical office building that is fully leased to Allina and MNGI Digestive Health opened in Lakeville, Minn.

2. Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health broke ground on a new medical office building that will house digestive services at its Louise Health Campus.

3. New York City-based Gastroenterology Associates of Brooklyn opened two new locations: an office in the Bay Ridge neighborhood that will offer specialized care for women and a facility in Brooklyn.

4. Utah Gastroenterology relocated its practice in Draper, Utah, to a new, larger facility featuring a state-of-the-art endoscopy center that is expected to open its doors to patients in the fall.

5. Denver Digestive Health Specialists, a partner of private equity-backed GI Alliance, opened a new clinic in Arvada, Colo.