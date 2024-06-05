New York GI practice opens women's center

New York City-based Gastroenterology Associates of Brooklyn has opened a new office in the Bay Ridge neighborhood that will offer specialized care for women, according to a June 4 report from the Brooklyn Paper.

The Bay Ridge Women’s Center and the SERA Wellness Center will have 12 board-certified physicians specializing in internal medicine and gastroenterology, treating a range of GI issues from colon cancer to inflammatory bowel disease.

The GI practice is the largest in Brooklyn. Its wellness center will be an extension of the care offered at women's centers in other locations, specializing in obesity and weight loss, the report said.