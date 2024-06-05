Avera breaks ground on GI medical office building

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health has broken ground on a new medical office building that will house digestive services at its Louise Health Campus.

The 127,000-square-foot facility is part of a two-building project announced by Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center, according to a June 4 press release.

The system also plans to build a six-story addition to Avera McKennan alongside the medical office building. In total, this will be the largest building project in the system's history, costing $245 million and adding 350,000 square feet.

With GI services moving to the new building, orthopedic services will expand at the Avera Specialty Hospital.

The new building will have 90,000 square feet dedicated to digestive health, compared to the 45,000 square feet it had at the specialty hospital.

The building's ground floor will house gastroenterology procedures, including 12 procedure rooms and 50 pre- and post-operative rooms for colonoscopy, endoscopy and other procedures. The second floor will house the gastroenterology clinic, with room to add more gastroenterologists, while the third floor will offer shell space for future growth.