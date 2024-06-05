MNGI Digestive Health moves into new Minnesota building

A 100,500-square-foot medical office building that is fully leased to Allina and MNGI Digestive Health has opened in Lakeville, Minn., according to a June 5 report from REJournals.

The Lakeville Specialty Center was originally proposed in 2019 as a 50,000-square-foot facility, but it doubled in size after it secured leasing commitments from its two tenants, including MNGI Digestive.

Despite the change in plans, the construction time was extended by only four months. The number of parking spots at the facility also doubled, the report said.