3 recent ASC partnerships, deals

Here are three ASC partnerships, deals and network expansions that Becker's has reported on since Nov. 9:

1. Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health and Jacksonville, Fla.-based Jax Spine and Pain Centers partnered to open a $25 million surgery center offering orthopedic care.

2. Baton Rouge, La.-based Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center sold its ASC, the Lake Surgery Center, in the same city for $8.95 million.

3. Vision Integrated Partners expanded its Kansas network with the addition of three ophthalmology practices, bringing the managed services organization to five ASCs throughout Kansas.