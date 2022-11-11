Louisiana hospital sells surgery center for $8.95M

Baton Rouge, La.-based Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center sold its ASC in the same city for $8.95 million, The Advocate reported Nov. 11.

The Lake Surgery Center was sold to Perkins Plaza Development, represented by orthopedic surgeon Larry "Chip" Bankston, MD., the report said. Other officers for Perkins Plaza Development include the hospital's CFO, Lowell Stanton and former Lake executive Brad Jackson.

While the surgery center has been used for orthopedic and colorectal procedures, there's a chance the facility could be exclusively for orthopedics.

A spokesperson for OLOL said the surgery center is co-owned by the hospital and Dr. Bankston's practice, Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic.