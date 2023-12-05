ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

3 physician opioid schemes in 1 month

Riz Hatton  

Here are three physicians involved or allegedly involved in opioid schemes that Becker's has reported on since Nov. 8:

1. Las Vegas-based physician William Alvear, MD, was convicted of unlawful distribution of opioid medications. 

2. Oscar Lightner, MD, a physician at a Houston pain management clinic, was sentenced to seven years in prison for operating a clinic that sold illegal prescriptions. 

3. Florida-based physician Janet Pettyjohn, DO, and her granddaughter, Shelly Gallagher, have been charged with conspiracy to distribute drugs and unlawful drug distribution.

