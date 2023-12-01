Texas physician sentenced to prison for opioid scheme

Oscar Lightner, MD, a physician at a Houston pain management clinic, was sentenced to seven years in prison for operating a clinic that sold illegal prescriptions.

Dr. Lightner unlawfully prescribed more than 600,000 opioids and other controlled substances for cash payments, according to a Nov. 30 news release from the Justice Department.

Andres Martinez, the clinic's office manager, coordinated to bring people into the clinic posing as patients to obtain prescriptions, the release said.

Dr. Lightner prescribed combinations of hydrocodone, carisoprodol and alprazolam in exchange for cash payments ranging from $250 to $500.

The clinic received more than $1.2 million in cash over 14 months through the scheme.

Mr. Martinez is set for sentencing Dec. 12, the release said.

Dr. Lightner and Mr. Martinez were convicted in April.