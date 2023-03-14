3 ASC closures in 1 month: What administrators need to know

Hospitals aren't the only facilities closing their doors in times of uncertainty. Some ASCs have also begun to shut down, but for different reasons.

Becker's has reported on three ASC closures since Feb. 7. Here's what ASC administrators should know.

Who is closing surgery centers and why?

Cabell Huntington Hospital, a member of Mountain Health Network, will close its outpatient surgery center in West Virginia on April 28. The hospital is cutting services due to declining patient volumes and decreased financial performance in light of the pandemic.

Phoenix-based Banner Health's ASC in Loveland, Colo., Banner Surgery Center-Skyline, will close March 31. A joint statement from Banner Health and management company Atlas Healthcare Partners said there was a "duplication of services" between the Skyline location and another ASC in Loveland. The statement also said the decision "was made to better align outpatient surgery services for physicians and patients in Loveland, and Larimer and Weld counties."

Marble Falls, Texas-based Hill Country Memorial Surgery Center will close March 31. Hill Country Memorial Hospital was acquired by San Antonio Methodist Hospital, who will assume ownership of the Hill Country Memorial care network at the end of March. Amanda Stevens, chief strategy officer for Hill Country Memorial Hospital told DailyTrib.com that the acquisition had nothing to do with the decision to close the center.