21 ASCs with coronavirus restrictions or closures

Surgery centers nationwide are closing or restricting access because of the coronavirus pandemic, including 14 UPMC locations. Here are seven others:

• The Waverly Lake Surgery Center in Albany, Ore., closed last week after a staff member may have been exposed to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Read more here.

• Parkview Health in Fort Wayne, Ind., closed the Parkview Inverness Surgery Center and Parkview Premier Surgery Tuesday after restricting visitors and canceling surgeries to curb the spread of COVID-19. Read more here.

• The Lake Tahoe Surgery Center has closed. All emergent surgeries will be performed at Barton Memorial Hospital, according to SouthTahoeNow.com. Read more here.

• Tri County Center for Endoscopy in Clinton Township, Mich., has closed proactively due to COVID-19.

• The Riverside Surgery Center of Rutherford (N.J.) is open for urgent surgeries only and has reduced staff.

• Fayetteville, Ark.-based North Hills Surgery Center suspended operations March 20 to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.

• Pittsburgh-based UPMC will close its ASCs and other outpatient locations to protect staff and save protective equipment to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 14 locations were closed. Read more here.

