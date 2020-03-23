Arkansas surgery center closes temporarily to limit COVID-19 exposure

Fayetteville, Ark.-based North Hills Surgery Center suspended operations March 20 to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, CBS affiliate 5 News reports.

What you should know:

1. The surgery center closed to limit exposure to the coronavirus. The closure will also preserve resources, supplies and staffing.

2. The center will be closed for at least the next two weeks.

3. Administration could extend the closure depending on the status of COVID-19, available supplies and available staff.

