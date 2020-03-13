Oregon ASC closes after possible staff exposure to coronavirus

The Waverly Lake Surgery Center in Albany, Ore., closed Thursday after one of its staff was potentially exposed to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, according to the Albany Democrat Herald.

The ASC plans to close for two weeks and has rescheduled patient appointments. The staff member potentially exposed recently had visited a local nursing home where two residents tested positive for the virus.

The Waverly Lake Surgery Center may remain closed past the initial two-week period. Jesi Elias, a nurse at the center, told the Democrat Herald that none of the ASC's employees have signs or symptoms of the virus, but the ASC closed because 60 percent of the center's patients are 60 and older, a high-risk population for the virus.

