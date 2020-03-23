UPMC closes 14 outpatient locations, including ASCs, due to COVID-19

Pittsburgh-based UPMC will close its ASCs and other outpatient locations to protect staff and save protective equipment to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

What you should know:

1. UPMC moved all necessary procedures to its inpatient locations.

2. UPMC closed five facilities in Pittsburgh and nine facilities throughout the state.

3. UPMC has yet to cancel its elective surgery program, despite the facility closures and recommendations from the county and state. UPMC spokesperson Paul Wood said the hospital was in compliance with guidelines around elective procedures.

Mr. Wood said, "UPMC is fully prepared to meet the needs of our community now and in the future, even if COVID-19 cases grow exponentially as many anticipate.

