12 of the most notable ASC closures in 3 years

The last several years have been tumultuous for small businesses and independent providers struggling to stay afloat amid rising inflation costs, staffing shortages and a global pandemic.

Here are 12 notable ASC closures since July 2021:

1. The Salem, Ore.-based Willamette Surgery Center, which served patients in the area for over 20 years, closed its doors last fall and was recently slated for demolition.

2. Asheville, N.C.-based GenesisCare Surgical Specialists announced plans to close its doors in September after its private equity-backed management company GenesisCare filed for bankruptcy. The practice's six physicians received 180 days of notice leading up to the closure.

3. Phoenix-based Banner Health's surgery center in Loveland, Colo., closed on March 31, 2023. The ASC was the result of a 2018 partnership between Banner Health and management company Atlas Healthcare Partners. The decision to close the center's doors "was made to better align outpatient surgery services for physicians and patients in Loveland, and Larimer and Weld counties," according to a statement issued by Banner and Atlas.

4. Marble Falls, Texas-based Hill Country Memorial Surgery Center closed on March 31, 2023, following the acquisition of its parent company.

5. The Surgery Center of Fort Collins (Colo.) closed its doors in August 2022 due to "adverse business conditions."

6. The Surgery Center of Pottsville (Pa.) closed on June 28, 2022, after 17 years in operation. Several physician-owner departures and retirements made it challenging to run the business efficiently, according to reports.

7. University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center temporarily shut down its Strong West Surgical Center in Brockport, N.Y., in 2022 as staffing shortages and COVID-19 capacity skyrocketed.

8. Yakima (Wash.) Valley Memorial permanently closed three outpatient clinics to consolidate services and help address staff shortages in November 2021.

9. Red Bud (Ill.) Regional Hospital closed the Monroe County Surgical Center in Waterloo, Ill., citing low volume and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

10. Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital in Dover, Ohio, closed its ASC, the Tuscarawas Ambulatory Surgery Center, in July 2021.