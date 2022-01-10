New York hospital closes ASC as staffing shortage reaches all-time high

University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center has shut down its Strong West Surgical Center in Brockport, N.Y., as staffing shortages and COVID-19 capacity skyrocket, local ABC affiliate WHAM reported Jan. 7.

The hospital also has temporarily closed its urgent care facility in Perinton, N.Y., according to WHAM. Twenty-four hospital office workers will temporarily replace nurses doing clerical work so the nurses can care for patients.

The omicron variant is rapidly moving through the community — Rochester General twice last week diverted ambulances to other facilities because its emergency department was over capacity, according to the report.

The state's department of health is requiring five Rochester-based hospitals with occupancy above 95 percent to halt nonurgent surgeries at hospital-owned ASCs.