Cleveland Clinic hospital to close its ASC, prompting physician criticism

Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital in Dover, Ohio, is closing its ASC, the Tuscarawas Ambulatory Surgery Center.

By Sept. 1, all surgeries and procedures, which included endoscopies, cataract surgeries and chronic pain management treatment, will be transferred to the Dover hospital.

Charles Barrett, MD, who formerly managed Union anesthesia services since 1998, told the The Times-Reporter he disagrees with the decision and doesn't think the hospital will be able to accomodate the roughly 500 cases per month.

Dr. Barrett formerly managed the ASC under a contract among his practice, the Anesthesia Care of Union Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital. The hospital did not renew his contract.

He told The Times-Reporter that the Cleveland Clinic is replacing independent practitioners like himself with physicians who are their employees.

"This decision was made as part of ongoing reviews of all of the hospital’s services and facilities to provide for optimization of the hospital’s resources for patient care and overall efficiencies," the hospital said in a statement to The Times-Reporter.

An online petition at Change.org opposing the closure of the Tuscarawas Ambulatory Surgery Center had received 1,868 signatures by the afternoon of July 21.