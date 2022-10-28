ASC that closed due to 'adverse business conditions' struggling to collect payments

The Surgery Center of Fort Collins (Colo.) is working on collecting past due bills more than two months after it announced it was closing for good, according to BizWest reported Oct. 26.

The ASC decided to close on Aug. 12 because of "adverse business conditions," according to its website.

The surgery center has appealed to former patients to follow through with payments as many "outstanding bills are due," according to the report.

Medical records held by the surgery center are available through Cariend, a medical records company. "Requestors should be prepared to complete the records release authorization form and provide a copy of their government-issued photo ID, as required by the HIPAA laws," the surgery center said on its website.

