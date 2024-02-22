Oregon ASC set for demolition

The Salem, Ore.-based Willamette Surgery Center, which served patients in the area for over 20 years, will be demolished after closing its doors last fall, according to a Feb. 21 report from the Salem Reporter.

The ASC, which was originally owned by a group of physicians, was purchased for $5.75 million in 2018 by Salem Health, according to property records obtained by the publication. Salem Health bought 100% of the property and a majority stake in the business.

The ASC was originally remodeled from a former college sorority house and specialized in joint replacements.

At the time of the purchase, orthopedic surgeon Stephen Yao, MD, was the ASC's president.

The ASC closed its doors in November. Salem Health is demolishing the center because it has "reached the end of its life as a surgery center," spokesperson Lisa Wood told the Reporter.