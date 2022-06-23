The Surgery Center of Pottsville to close

The Surgery Center of Pottsville (Pa.) is closing on June 28 after 17 years in operation.

Several recent physician-owner departures and retirements have made it challenging to run the business efficiently, The Republican & Herald reported June 23.. The ASC opened with 13 surgeons in 2006, but now has only nine physicians, with one David Abraham, MD, an orthopedic surgeon, planning to move to Florida.

The surgery center's owners decided in May to close, and patients were informed earlier in June.

Otolaryngologist Mohammad Akbar, MD, founded the ASC with Adam Altman, MD; Glenn Freed, DO; Calvin Stoudt, DO; Richard Greco, DO; Myran Haas, DO; Neil Fisher, DO; Dr. Abraham; Carlos Villarreal, MD; and Daniel Bobrowski, MD.

Drs. Haas, Villarreal and Gerald Ravitz, MD, are among the physicians who retired, according to Dr. Akbar, while Drs. Greco, Fisher and Bobrowski are practicing elsewhere. Another physician, Sultan Khan, MD, died in 2011, he said.