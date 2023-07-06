10 Texas medical office building updates from the first half of 2023

The market for medical office buildings has been booming this year, as investors and real estate managers have touted their stability and upside potential.

Here are 10 Texas medical office building updates from 2023:

1. A 40,000-square-foot building in Stafford, Texas, that sits on 3.4 acres was sold.

2. Ground was broken on a 60,000-square-foot office, the Frisco (Texas) Medical Pavillion II, set to open in 2024.

3. A 31,247-square-foot medical office building in Plano, Texas, anchored by Dallas Neurological and Spine, was acquired by Montecito Medical.

4. Wolf Capital Partners acquired the newly rebranded HeightsMED building, launching renovations that are expected to be complete in mid-2023.

5. Big Sky Medical acquired a 110,465-square-foot medical office building with rentable space in El Paso, Texas.

6. The Memorial Hermann Medical Plaza in Houston was awarded an Energy Star certification by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

7. Remedy Medical Properties and Medical Facilities Holdings completed a 59,741-square-foot medical office building in San Antonio, Texas, that is anchored by a Physician Surgical Network Affiliates ASC.

8. An 82,328-square-foot Methodist Southlake (Texas) medical office building outside of Fort Worth, Texas, attached to a Methodist hospital sold.

9. The 61,660-square-foot medical office building the Medical Center of Tomball (Texas) has been purchased for $24.6 million.

10. Two Texas residents are in custody for burning down a three-story medical office building under construction in Spring, Texas.